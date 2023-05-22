Bullard (Fed): “Two more rate hikes in 2023”

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis chairman James Bullard has voiced his support for two more interest rate hikes in 2023. Meanwhile, his Minneapolis colleague Neel Kashkari said that if the central bank stops in June, it should signal that the tightening process is not over yet.

These comments come after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave a clear signal last week that he may pause at the upcoming meeting on June 13-14 to assess the impact of earlier hikes on price pressures and the banking sector.

Bullard said: “I think we will need to increase the monetary policy rate gradually in order to put downward pressure on inflation and bring it back to target in a timely manner.” He went on to add: “I’m thinking of two more moves this year – I don’t know exactly when – but I’ve always argued that it’s better to do it sooner rather than later.”

Currently, investors believe there is a 22% chance that officials will raise rates by a quarter of a point next month, as indicated by the quotes on interest rate futures contracts. Bullard, a closely watched hawk, was a proponent of aggressive rate hikes before the central bank began raising borrowing costs last year. However, he has no vote on the Federal Open Market Committee in 2023.

Over the past 14 months, officials have raised rates by 5% to contain inflation running at more than double their 2% target.