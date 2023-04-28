Bumpy cooperation with business

Economic cooperation with partners in the Global South is becoming more important, for example for the energy transition. Nevertheless, development policy is reducing cooperation with companies. In return, foreign trade promotion is increasing.

The Ministry of Finance has been a long time coming with the 2024 budget draft. However, the traffic light coalition is unlikely to show any ambition to earmark more development funds for promoting entrepreneurial commitment in poorer countries. The partnership with business item was reduced by almost 30 percent in the 2022 budget and has since been at 190 million euros.

According to estimates by the FDP and the Greens, the Ministry for Development (BMZ) has no plans to increase these expenditures. However, there is potential to use the available money more efficiently – the BMZ is talking about this with the Bundestag, says Christoph Hoffmann (FDP), Vice-Chairman of the Development Committee in the Bundestag. Some of the government’s support and advisory programs have shown that they make it easier for companies to access the market. However, state development cooperation must continue to focus primarily on creating legal certainty in the partner countries and transparent competitive conditions and thus counteracting corruption, says Hoffmann.

According to Hoffmann, more efficiency also means dismantling “parallel structures” in development-politically motivated economic promotion. That concerns about the Agency for Business and Development (AWE), founded in 2016. Funded by the BMZ with several million euros annually, it is the point of contact for companies interested in funding for projects and investments in partner countries that make sense in terms of development policy.

A lot of things are running side by side in an uncoordinated manner

In September 2022, the Federal Court of Auditors in its annual report to the Budget Committee in the Bundestag about the BMZ budget, questioned the efficiency of the agency and criticized the fact that its tasks “largely overlap with other BMZ programs”. Entrepreneurs primarily ask AWE for financial aid. According to this, around 500 inquiries in 2020 were primarily for support from the KfW subsidiary DEG or from the Africa Connect fund. This has pledged around 120 million euros in 2022.

The BMZ has brought together its proliferation of five programs designed to encourage companies to invest in BMZ partner countries under the umbrella of the Business Scouts for Development program based at the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). However, according to a report from 2021 by the evaluation institute DEval, many things that should be intertwined continue to run side by side, such as the GIZ program with the work of the AWE.

The aid for companies within the framework of these programs is intended to lead to investments with additional developmental benefits – in areas such as poverty, employment, innovation, sustainable production and climate protection, education or water management. However, there is little evidence that such subsidized investments have these additional benefits. Previous evaluations by DEval rate the potential as low overall.

In addition, the interest in Africa as a growth market and part of diverse supply chains and as the home of energy partners has also grown in the Federal Ministry of Economics (BMWK) in recent years. The ministry has one Economic Network Africa created, which strengthens the promotion of foreign trade. The task of being “a central point of contact for business interests in Africa” reads like that of AWE, but without its claim to development policy.

Economics and development ministries should exchange ideas more closely

Union politicians are in favor of merging the advisory services of the two ministries. A clearly recognizable position would make the decision to go to Africa much easier, especially for small and medium-sized companies, says Volkmar Klein, the development policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. The FDP, in turn, advocates expanding AWE into a “One Stop Shop” for companies interested in development policy, which should exchange information more closely with the Africa Economic Network of the BMWK.

The responsible ministries do not yet let themselves be looked at in the issue. According to a BMZ spokesman, AWE is already working closely with the office of the Africa business network. The ministries continuously coordinate their instruments. However, the concept for the future of AWE requested by the Court of Auditors is “in progress”.

The fundamental question of whether development aid is really an incentive to invest in developing and emerging countries remains unanswered in the search for more efficiency in the BMZ budget. The support does not appear to be having a major impact, at least in Africa. As before, only about one percent of German direct investments are made on the entire continent.