Recession fear in Germany: the Bund yield curve has not been so inverted between 2 and 10 years since October 1992, or for 30 years. The gap between two-year Bund rates and 10-year Bund rates widened yesterday to -27 basis points, according to Reuters data, before recovering to -25 basis points in today’s session.

The fact that long-term bond yields are lower than short-term yields typically implies that investors expect rate hikes (in this case from the ECB) in the shorter term, followed by rate cuts in the longer term, eventually due to a weakening economy.

Today, the data relating to the GDP of Germany for the third quarter of 2022 was revised upwards, at a growth rate of +0.4%, better than the estimated +0.3% and above +0, 3% initially reported. On an annualized basis, GDP indicated a 1.3% GDP expansion, compared to +1.2% in the second quarter and better than the +1.2% expected by the consensus.

According to Reuters surveys, 10-year Bund rates rose today to 1.882%, while remaining oriented to end the week with a plunge of more than 13 basis points. Two-year Bund rates rose today to 2.131%, confirming the strong reversal under way.

