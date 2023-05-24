Bundesbank boss: ECB must raise key interest rates several times

The ECB has to raise interest rates several times in order to bring down inflation sustainably, says Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel. Picture alliance

In order to get inflation under control, the European Central Bank (ECB) has to raise interest rates several times, says Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel. Inflation is only going down slowly and is broad-based. “To put it bluntly: our job is not done yet,” Nagel said in a speech. Nagel dismissed hopes of a brief rise in interest rates and subsequent interest rate cuts. Interest rates would have to remain high until inflation has really fallen on a sustained basis.

The general rate of inflation is going down. But core inflation is stubbornly high. This shows that the wave of inflation is now broad-based. “And that’s why there shouldn’t be any doubt: the tightening of monetary policy has not yet come to an end,” said Nagel. “Several rate hikes will still be needed to reach a sufficiently restrictive level.”

Nagel also rejected hopes that interest rates could quickly fall again after a brief peak. After further interest rate increases, the following applies: “And we will then have to maintain this level for a sufficiently long time. Until inflation has come down sustainably.”

The ECB had raised interest rates in seven steps since July 2022 by a total of 3.75 percentage points. This was the sharpest interest rate hike since the introduction of the euro.

Nagel admitted that the rate hikes come at a price and are leaving their mark on the economy. Therefore, the course of the ECB does not please everyone. “Especially since a restrictive interest rate level inevitably goes hand in hand with a dampening of economic activity – otherwise it would not be a restrictive interest rate level.” However, central banks sometimes have to make unpopular decisions. That is why their independence from politics is so important.

Bundesbank on interest rates: We will not let up

Nagel: “You can rest assured that I won’t slow down until price stability is restored.” The target remains at an inflation rate of two percent.

In its monthly report for May, too, the Bundesbank warns that the high inflation will continue. One reason for this is the increase in wages and salaries. “There is much to suggest that companies will partly pass on the increased wage costs in prices over the course of the year,” writes the Bundesbank. “Second-round effects on prices are to be expected.”

The inflation rate in Germany is likely to fall further due to the base effect in energy prices and the milder price development in upstream economic sectors. However, this will “only happen very gradually”.

