The Bundesbank posts its first annual loss in more than four decades, since 1979, after the ECB itself posted a €1.6bn loss just last week. The German central bank reported a loss of €172 million for the year 2022.

While the €172 million loss was covered by provisions accumulated over the years, further losses are likely to occur as interest rates continue to rise, reducing the value of bonds accumulated over years when inflation it was very low. “The earnings result, now and in the coming years, is ultimately the result of the extraordinarily expansionary monetary policy of recent years,” said Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel. “Tight monetary policy is now needed to restore price stability in a timely manner.”