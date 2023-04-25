Bundesbank: growth Germany grows beyond forecasts

In the first quarter of 2023, the German economy turned out to be stronger than expected, with activity recovering and growth picking up. There Federal Bankin its monthly report, attributes this phenomenon to high inflation which affected private consumption and the industrial recovery which was more intense than expected.

German industrial production was supported by lower energy prices, the easing of supply constraints and strengthening demand. This resulted in a significant increase in merchandise exports, which contributed to the country’s economic growth. The construction industry also recorded a temporary increase in production, despite demand being held back by rising construction prices and financing costs.