Bundesbank worsens outlook on GDP Germany 2023
Business

Bundesbank worsens outlook on GDP Germany 2023

Bundesbank worsens outlook on GDP Germany 2023

The Bundesbank said today that Germany’s heavily industrialized economy could contract more this year than expected just a few weeks ago, despite a small rebound in the second quarter.

Germany is pricing in a decline in global demand for goods, due to higher rates limiting investment and spending on leisure, travel and other services.

For the three months to June, the Bundesbank forecast modest growth, but the outlook worsened from its previous estimate of a 0.3% contraction for 2023 due to worsening sentiment, according to the Ifo confidence index of German companies.

The Bundesbank expects inflation to fall further in the coming months as a result of lower producer prices along the supply chain. However, core inflation, which excludes energy and food costs, is expected to remain high.

