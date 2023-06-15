Home » Bundestag – After a long coalition dispute, the Bundestag is discussing the heating law for the first time
The Reichstag, seat of the Bundestag Image: AFP

After the week-long coalition dispute over the Building Energy Act (GEG) was settled, the Bundestag discussed the requirements for heating systems contained therein for the first time on Thursday. The aim is to adopt it before the parliamentary summer recess. The SPD, Greens and FDP only agreed on the final details on Tuesday.

In addition, Parliament votes on the introduction of a threshold of at least two percent for the European elections. A two-thirds majority in the Bundestag and Bundesrat is required for the ratification of this EU resolution from 2018. Other topics of the Bundestag session, which is scheduled to last until late in the evening, include new regulations for foreign truck drivers and the EU perspective of states in the Western Balkans.

