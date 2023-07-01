Home » Bundestag – SPD negotiator calls changes to the heating law “a good compromise”
Bundestag – SPD negotiator calls changes to the heating law “a good compromise”

Bundestag – SPD negotiator calls changes to the heating law “a good compromise”

Traffic light agrees on the final version of the heating law Image: AFP

The SPD chief negotiator for the heating law, Matthias Miersch, described the revisions of the project as a “good compromise”. The traffic light coalition thus brings together “climate protection and social balance,” said the deputy leader of the SPD parliamentary group in the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition). The consultations were “worth it”.

Miersch showed understanding that people were “unsure” of the long struggle over the heating law. But he was “rejoiced” that a compromise had now been reached: “It’s not an alternative to do nothing.”

The SPD politician emphasized that new gas and oil heating systems should not receive any funding. The funding system will be adjusted so that only heating systems that are actually operated with 65 percent renewable energies are funded. In the case of heating systems that can be operated with hydrogen in the future, only the costs for converting to hydrogen operation should be eligible, explained Miersch.

The coalition had agreed on the specific wording for the heating law on Friday. A detailed overview of the changes to the original draft law was available to the AFP news agency. This means that a key hurdle for the planned passage of the Building Energy Act (GEG) by the Bundestag in the coming week has been cleared.

