Bundestag – Taxpayers' Association: electoral law reform would save 340 million euros per legislature
Bundestag – Taxpayers’ Association: electoral law reform would save 340 million euros per legislature

Bundestag – Taxpayers' Association: electoral law reform would save 340 million euros per legislature

Bundestag session Image: AFP

According to the federal government, the electoral law reform to be voted on in the Bundestag on Friday would save taxpayers at least 340 million euros per legislative period.

According to the federal government, the electoral law reform to be voted on in the Bundestag on Friday would save taxpayers at least 340 million euros per legislative period. Depending on the outcome of the upcoming federal elections, the savings could be even higher, the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” (Friday editions) reported, citing calculations by the taxpayers’ association.

Despite these forecast savings, the reform plans presented by the traffic light coalition are “unambitious”, criticized Taxpayers’ Association President Reiner Holznagel. Parliament would continue to be “much too big and would generate unnecessarily high costs”.

“A real electoral law reform should end with 598 MPs, as the current electoral law stipulates,” said Holznagel. For efficient parliamentary work, even 500 MPs are perfectly sufficient.

The Bundestag will vote on the controversial electoral law reform on Friday. The traffic light coalition’s draft law is intended to ensure that the number of MPs is limited to 630. In addition, the second vote should be given more importance – constituency winners may not get a seat in the Bundestag. The Union and the left consider the project to be unconstitutional. Parliament currently has 736 members.

