An ongoing topic: the infrastructure. Barracks are “in a sorry state” all over the country. Högl said: “There is a lack of accommodation, functioning toilets, clean showers, lockers, halls, sports facilities, military kitchens, care facilities, ammunition stores and armory and last but not least WiFi.” The investment requirement is now estimated at 50 billion euros. The construction authorities managed to implement projects with a volume of one billion euros every year. The military commissioner: “That means we need half a century to implement the investment requirements accordingly.”