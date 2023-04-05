The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl (SPD), sounded even less embellished. She had even spoken of unattainable goals earlier in the week. The army, air force and navy are currently experiencing a decline in applications and have to cope with a high dropout rate. “The challenge with the staff is even greater than with the material,” Högl warned the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Is the pressure of the turning point over again before it has even really arrived in the Bundeswehr, which has been cut down? In any case, the FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann does not want to just accept the personnel situation in the Bundeswehr. “In view of the threat situation, this is extremely unsatisfactory,” said the chairwoman of the defense committee of WirtschaftsWoche.