Home Business Bundeswehr in need of personnel: Strack-Zimmermann shows solutions
Business

Bundeswehr in need of personnel: Strack-Zimmermann shows solutions

by admin
Bundeswehr in need of personnel: Strack-Zimmermann shows solutions

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl (SPD), sounded even less embellished. She had even spoken of unattainable goals earlier in the week. The army, air force and navy are currently experiencing a decline in applications and have to cope with a high dropout rate. “The challenge with the staff is even greater than with the material,” Högl warned the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Is the pressure of the turning point over again before it has even really arrived in the Bundeswehr, which has been cut down? In any case, the FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann does not want to just accept the personnel situation in the Bundeswehr. “In view of the threat situation, this is extremely unsatisfactory,” said the chairwoman of the defense committee of WirtschaftsWoche.

See also  Hong Kong stock education stocks strengthened, New Oriental Online once exceeded 14%_Stock Channel_Securities Star

You may also like

Indictment spectacle: Trump calls criminal proceedings “election manipulation”

Tesla accused of racism: it will pay 3.2...

Black Owned Startups: “Investors Don’t Understand the Potential”

Lobby, the government tries. The table to write...

Silvestri: “My son’s father? He’s not an Fdi...

Onlyfans: Model makes $73,000 a month – here’s...

Forbes, the richest man and woman in the...

Because of rising costs – that’s why the...

Forbes, the richest man and woman in the...

Against the United States?Beijing censors U.S. chipmakers on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy