Looking for one different bank? Modern and 100% digital? Have you ever heard of Bunq, the mobile banking service with accounts and cards for all needs? Safety, practicality and autonomy these are the characteristics of the service that I am going to review.

Bunq is not dissimilar to others online banking and mobile applications which I have already reviewed in the past, but it has something special: it allows you to open without extra costs secondary bank accountseach with its own IBAN.

The App is designed to help the user in the management of his finances, allows you to set savings goals and to complete them, earns interest on deposited funds and, if you wish, can also invest with Bunq.

There is so much more to know about this innovative payment system. If you want to find out all the functions and features of Bunq, as well as the costs and my opinions on the matter, then I invite you to read the review I wrote.

Who is behind Bunq?

Bunq it’s a Dutch international bank based in Amsterdam, founded in 2015 by Ali Niknam. It specializes in online banking and financial services and is licensed by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB).

All its customers can manage their accounts and cards in a completely autonomous way by installing the app on their smartphone which is available in 7 languages ​​and is compatible with the operating systems iOS e Androidthen downloadable from the App Store and Google Play.

You can still log in from web (therefore from the PC desktop) or from Apple Watch with the same functions as the mobile app: you will be able to have an overview of the balances and all the transactions carried out, the possibility of blocking cards, accepting or rejecting payment requests, etc.

As for the deposit securityknow that money gThanks to the banking license granted directly by the ECB, he is insured up to €100,000.

In addition, the bank provides efficient assistance available 24/7, for any question or doubt.

What are the different plans offered?

Bunq offer 4 different personal plans and 4 different business planswhich have different characteristics and different prices.

Let’s see now i 4 personal plans and their characteristics:

Easy Green: the characteristic of this account is to be green . In fact, if you open this account, you will plant a tree for every 100 euros spent in one of the reforestation projects in Kenya and Madagascar. 1.56% interest will be credited every month, you can withdraw whenever you want and you can have multiple European IBANs. The cost of this account is €17.99 per month;

the characteristic of this account is to be . In fact, if you open this account, you will plant a tree for every 100 euros spent Easy Money: the cost of this account is slightly lower than the previous one, since it is equal to €8.99. It too provides for the crediting of 1.56% of interest and offers the possibility of investing in a very simple way;

the cost of this account is slightly lower than the previous one, since it is equal to €8.99. It too provides for the crediting of 1.56% of interest and offers the possibility of investing in a very simple way; Easy Bank: with this account it will only take you 5 minutes to open it. This is the most basic and cheapest account, since the monthly fee is €2.99.

with this account it will only take you 5 minutes to open it. This is the most basic and cheapest account, since the monthly fee is €2.99. Easy Savings: this account instead has a free fee. It offers interest credited every month and up to 2 instant withdrawals per month.

I 4 conti business they present more or less the same characteristics as personal ones, with the difference that the price is slightly higher. Easy savings, on the other hand, is free even in its business form.

What can be done with the checking account?

In addition to the normal operations of a bank account, Bunq allows you to control your expenses at 360° and to know in real time what happens to your money thanks to instant notifications.

If you find it difficult to put money aside, you can set up some savings goals on the app and enable the automatic saving function which rounds up €1, €2 or even €5 with each payment so that you reach the set goal.

You can also invest with Bunq, choosing from the financial instruments available: personal loans, personal mortgages, green companies, all companies and other bank loans. The app allows you to choose the destination of your money and therefore to prefer ethical and ecological purposes.

What are sub accounts?

This I’m about to show you is perhaps the most interesting feature of Bunq: i secondary accounts. What are they for and what is the difference from a current account?

In terms of functionality there is no difference, they are real bank accounts with an IBAN that can be used to send and receive payments, direct debits and card transactions.

It is the intended use that is different. The main account is the bank account that the user obtains when he joins Bunq (whether it is Premium, Joint or Business) and which requires the payment of a monthly fee.

The secondary account, on the other hand, is an extra account with no fee that can be added at one’s discretion, up to a maximum of 25 free secondary accounts (after which they are subject to payment).

Secondary accounts can be opened and closed in a few seconds, via smartphone, they are used to better manage your budget, differentiating funds and expenses – you can create one especially for food, shopping, holidays or any other need.

There are several types: the personal account, the joint account to share with other people, the savings account and the Slice Group account for expenses shared with a large group of people.

The map

Every bank account holder can apply for free carte choosing a combination of Maestro debit card and/or Debit MasterCard and/or a credit MasterCard (Bunq Travel Card or Green Card).

Two important notes:

Maestro and Debit MasterCards are debit cards and therefore each payment will be immediately deducted from the account and will only be made if the balance is sufficient;

MasterCard credit cards also work only in the presence of funds in the account, as would a debit card, while maintaining all the advantages of a normal credit card (they are also suitable for online payments).

You can request up to 3 free physical cards and up to 25 virtual Mastercards to make super secure online payments.

Interest rate on deposits

Deposits into all Bunq accounts accrue interest at a rate of 1.56%, regardless of the amount of money present. Interest is paid monthly. However, if you prefer not to receive any interest, you can deactivate the option with a simple tap.

How to become a Bunq customer?

The procedure can be performed entirely from a smartphone or PC.

In the first case you obviously need to download the app for free, in the second you need to connect to the website. To complete the registration, just follow the guided procedure in a few minutes. You just need a phone number (smartphone), an address and an identity card.

You can start with a trial period of one month, for any type of account you opt for.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Bunq

As promised, after seeing the many features, functions and costs, I’ll tell you what I think of this online bank. Bunq is certainly not the first mobile banking service and probably not even the best or most popular.

However it is agreat mobile app, user friendly and with nice graphics. It offers many services, both for individuals and for companies, some of which are particularly interesting: such as secondary accounts, the travel card, the automatic savings function and the shared account.

Bunq is a transparent, innovative and reliable bank. The costs are certainly cheaper than traditional services but it is also possible to find cheaper online accounts, depending on what you are looking for.

In short, in this case it is not possible to express a negative opinion. If you find convenience in the products and rates we have just seen, and if you are looking for a digital, functional, comfortable and simple to use tool that allows you to speed up all operations, then Bunq is an excellent solution.

However, I do not express myself on the “Investments” part, since I believe that there are always more suitable solutions for that purpose.

Conclusions

We got to know Bunq, one of the best digital native banks out there, now you can make a personal assessment of the service and choose accordingly.

