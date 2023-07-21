Burger King Assistant Manager Arrested for Allegedly Serving Customers Trash Can Fries

Title: Burger King Assistant Manager Arrested for Serving Customers Fries from Trash Can

A Burger King assistant manager in South Carolina has been arrested after allegedly serving customers fries that were taken from the trash can. The incident drew attention when two women began causing a disturbance and threatening staff at the fast food restaurant. Following the altercation, Burger King’s headquarters contacted the police, leading to an investigation that resulted in the assistant manager’s arrest.

Jaime Christine Major, a 39-year-old assistant manager at Burger King, was charged on Monday with food tampering, a felony offense. It is alleged that Major took French fries out of the trash can and added them to the bin where freshly cooked fries are placed. She then proceeded to dump freshly cooked fries on top. The incident reportedly occurred on July 9, when the Union Police Department responded to the reported disturbance at the Burger King location.

Upon arriving at the restaurant, the police officers found two women engaged in a heated argument with the restaurant staff, using profanity and making threats. When the women refused to calm down despite officer intervention, they were both arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Two days after the incident, Burger King’s headquarters reached out to local police authorities and informed them about Major’s practices of serving fries from the trash can. Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Major.

If convicted, Major could face up to 20 years in prison, depending on the state. A judge has set her bail at $20,000, pending further legal proceedings.

The arrest of a Burger King assistant manager in South Carolina has raised concerns about food safety and customer satisfaction. As the legal process unfolds, Burger King is likely to review its protocols and provide reassurances to its customers regarding the incident.

