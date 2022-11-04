Burning accidents frequently occur AMD “connotation” RTX 4090: RX 7900 graphics card does not need a new chassis, new power supply

As a flagship card priced at 12,999 yuan, NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 graphics card is invincible in performance, and the card king is well-deserved. AMD’s RX 7900 XTX released today can’t be positive, and even there is no performance comparison, but the RTX 4090 graphics card is also very good recently. Annoying, there have been burning problems many times.

We have also reported this before, and it seems that more than 15 RTX 4090 graphics cards have burned out the interface a few days ago.The main reason is that this graphics card uses a new 16-pin power supply interface, and NVIDIA presented 4 8-pin to 16-pin adapter cables.As a result, the 12VHPWR interface connected to the graphics card burned out due to overheating.

Such an accident happened to a friend, and AMD’s press conference this morning also contained a connotation. Executive Scott Herkelman said that our graphics card (RX 7900 series) does not require you to rebuild the desktop,There is no need to upgrade the chassis, nor a new power interface, just take out the old card and put the new card in.

What AMD executives said are actually several advantages of the RX 7900 series graphics cards. First of all, the power supply interface is the traditional dual 8pin. After all, the TDP power consumption is only 355W, which is 95W lower than the 450W of the RTX 4090. The heat control should be better. it is good.

In addition, the advantage that AMD said is the size of the graphics card. The reason why it emphasizes that there is no need to change the chassis,It is because the public version of the RX 7900 series graphics card is still designed with a 2.5 slot, and the length is also 287mm (about 11 inches PCB).The RTX 4090 has a length of 336mm and a thickness of 3 slots, even 3.5 slots and 4 slots, and the weight is even more exaggerated.

In addition, the suggested price of the RX 7900 XTX is $999, which has not increased compared to the previous generation (the Bank of China is expected to rise, and the exchange rate fluctuation will be affected), so AMD may be Tian Ji’s horse racing strategy again this time. If you play well, it is better than RTX 40 The series is still competitive enough.

