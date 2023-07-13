Burning in Rsa: center-right in Milan asks for a commission of inquiry

Milan, fire at the Casa dei Coniugi: six dead

Burning in Rsa: the center-right in Milan asks for a commission of inquiry

The parties of centre-right in town Council in Milan they jointly presented the request to set up a commission of inquiry to shed light on the fire that broke out in Rsa House for Coniugi where six people died and “to learn more about the situation of the agreements and the state of the properties of all the RSA del the municipality of Milan“. This is what the exponents of the center-right explain in a note. “We must set up this commission as soon as possible, without wasting time in political opposition, we owe it to the victims, to the city and to all the workers of the RSA. Our elderly people they have the right to be safe in the structures that welcome them,” says Deborah Giovanati, deputy group leader of the League.

Rsa, De Chirico: the massacre is the daughter of failure to listen

“It is important to go and check the conditions of the buildings on the spot and, accompanied by the provincial commander of the fire fighters or by his delegate, check the state of health of the fire-fighting systems and the escape routes in the event of a fire”, he adds Alessandro DeChirico, parent company of Forza Italia. The commission of inquiry “is a necessary act because the massacre is the result of failure to listen. The mayor deserts the city council with a bad institutional sense – he concludes Enrico Marcora of Brothers of Italy -. In addition to judicial responsibilities, there are also political responsibilities from which Mayor Sala cannot escape”.

