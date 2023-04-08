Why are some people better at dealing with stress than others?

There are well-known genetic predispositions, and not everyone has the same background and initial conditions for dealing with stress. Some experience stress as stimulation, others become ill. There are jobs that make 95 percent of employees sick and five percent are happy with it. It is also worthwhile for companies to make targeted offers on the subject of stress management in addition to company sport and healthy nutrition. And very important: Not every stressed person needs professional help straight away, there is a lot you can do for yourself.

What are good tips for reducing stress?

Don’t just focus on the vacation under the palm trees in three months. Build islands of relaxation into your everyday life, plan something nice for the evening instead of staring passively at the television. Regular exercise significantly reduces the release of stress hormones in psychological stress. Running, swimming or cycling at least three times a week is sufficient. This also helps ensure that your arousal system is not constantly pushed to the limit. Therefore, in our therapies there is also the homework “buy running shoes or bathing suits” to accompany people who have become exhausted and inactive. But we now also know that if you look at the large international studies, it is not smoking, alcohol, obesity, lack of exercise or too little sleep that make people die earlier. There are two factors that have overtaken all risk factors!