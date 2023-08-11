Home » Burnout syndrome celebrates 50 years since diagnosis
Business

Burnout syndrome celebrates 50 years since diagnosis

by admin
Burnout syndrome celebrates 50 years since diagnosis

ROME – A birthday is approaching that we never wanted to celebrate. The 50th anniversary of “burnout” which entered the corporate lexicon when Herbert Freudenbergerone New York psychologist, identified it for the first time in the early 1970s. Whoever missed the scientific definition should remember that burnout is nothing more than a type of particularly heavy work stress; a deadly mix of emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and diminished personal accomplishment.

See also  The three major U.S. stock indexes oscillated, and China's education stocks collectively rose

You may also like

Parties relieved about end of UBS guarantees

Resolution 20 of 08/01/2023 – Measures for the...

Most stocks are losing propositions

Chinese Economic Recovery Stalls as RMB Loans and...

Surprise by quarterly earnings are down for the...

What is behind the franc strength?

Africa: an invisible revolution of generations is underway

Better energy efficiency in healthcare properties

Minimum wage, summit with the opposition. But the...

ROUNDUP 2: The number of corporate insolvencies increases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy