Burnout syndrome celebrates 50 years since diagnosis

ROME – A birthday is approaching that we never wanted to celebrate. The 50th anniversary of “burnout” which entered the corporate lexicon when Herbert Freudenbergerone New York psychologist, identified it for the first time in the early 1970s. Whoever missed the scientific definition should remember that burnout is nothing more than a type of particularly heavy work stress; a deadly mix of emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and diminished personal accomplishment.

