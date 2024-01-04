Burnout: Too much work is bad for founders and the startup

72 percent of founders suffer from psychological problems. But that also hurts their companies. How can the vicious circle be broken?

If entrepreneurs don’t pay attention to their mental health, it also damages the profitability of their own company Getty Images / Guido Mieth

Founders are under enormous stress. The high expectations placed on yourself, from employees, customers or investors can be quite overwhelming. In order to achieve more, many entrepreneurs mistakenly rely on even more work and thus put their own health aside. That may work in the short term, but in the long term, too little sleep, relaxation, poor nutrition or little exercise also endangers your own performance and thus your own startup. This creates a vicious circle that can result in exhaustion, anxiety or burnout. The problem is not small: 72 percent of founders suffer from psychological problems.

As a Balderton survey of 230 startups found, most founders are aware of this problem. 57 percent of respondents prioritize working more than taking care of themselves. And this despite the fact that, according to the survey, 64 percent of founders know that doing so would harm themselves and the company. On top of that, only 17 percent of those surveyed believe that more work always means better performance.

The problem is there, the insight is there, but then why doesn’t anything change? The answer is complex. Mental health is still something that is not often discussed. Because of the shame of supposedly showing weakness – because your own ego doesn’t allow it or it’s not socially recognized – there are only a few people who dare to admit publicly that they are suffering from burnout.

The Bitpanda founder suffered from burnout

The open words from Eric Demuth, who runs a billion-dollar company with Bitpanda, were therefore pleasantly surprising. “In 2018 I had severe burnout. This manifested itself less in a ‘classic’ depression, but rather in the form of anxiety disorders and exhaustion. Burnout has many faces,” said the founder on Linkedin. He suffered from it for half a year.

Demuth says that it is still a taboo topic and that is why he decided to share his story. The founder received a lot of support for his openness on his Linkedin post. It seems as if many were just waiting to be able to talk about their own problems.

Demuth is not the first to publicly comment on this topic. Amorelie founder Lea-Sophie Cramer also spoke about her burnout, DHDL investor Carsten Maschmeyer about pill addiction due to too much pressure at work. But a handful of role models are not enough to destigmatize problems that affect many people and the majority of founders.

Mental health influences profitability

In addition, it is not to be expected that emotional impact will lead to far-reaching behavioral changes in the startup scene. For a real change to be made in dealing with this issue, the economic aspect would have to come into focus. Because all founders can probably agree on this: It doesn’t matter whether I’m doing well or badly – but the startup should post good numbers.

So here’s some data from the Balderton survey that every CEO should know:

57 percent of founders strongly agree that excessive stress prevents them from solving problems or being creative. 56 percent think it negatively influences decision-making. 46 percent even believe that constant pressure leads to team burnout. And 33 percent say that a culture of unsustainable work scares away the best employees and keeps new talent away. In short: it is extremely damaging to the company.

Hold VCs accountable

In his study, Balderton himself suggests three things to stay mentally healthy. Founders should look for a nutrition expert, a sleep expert and a business coach. In addition, it is not surprising that Balderton – a VC – also critically questions the role of VCs in mental health: 69 percent of the founders surveyed say that they would explicitly like their investors to encourage them to invest more time in themselves to be able to.

The health experts at Accelerate Health see it similarly. Founded by psychologist Natascha Prieß, among others, the company offers coaching and workshops for maintaining and regaining mental health. And although it is aimed at founders, the target customers are investors: “Mental health is not an add-on or a ‘nice to have’, but is also totally relevant from an economic perspective,” says Prieß. It pays off for investors and founders to be mentally fit.

