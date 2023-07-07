Burnout: Too much work is bad for founders and the startup

Many founders know that more work does not mean more performance. Your own pressure and stress can even be detrimental to the company. What helps against that?

If entrepreneurs don't pay attention to their mental health, it also damages the profitability of their own company

Founders are under enormous stress. The high expectations of yourself, employees, customers or investors can be quite overwhelming. In order to achieve more, many entrepreneurs mistakenly rely on even more work and thus put their own health on the back burner. This may work in the short term, but in the long term too little sleep, relaxation, poor nutrition or little exercise also endangers one’s own performance and thus one’s own startup. This creates a vicious circle that can lead to exhaustion, anxiety or burnout. The problem is not small: 72 percent of founders suffer from psychological problems.

As a recent survey of 230 startups by Balderton found out, most founders are aware of this problem. 57 percent of respondents prioritize working more than taking care of themselves. And this despite the fact that, according to the survey, 64 percent of founders know that doing so is harming themselves and the company. On top of that, only 17 percent of those surveyed believe that more work always means better performance.

The problem is there, the insight is there, but then why doesn’t anything change? The answer is multifaceted. Mental health is still something that is reluctantly discussed. Showing weakness out of shame – because their own ego doesn’t allow it or because it’s not socially recognized – there are only a few people who dare to publicly admit that they suffer from burnout, for example.

The Bitpanda founder suffered from burnout

The open words of Eric Demuth, who manages a billion-dollar company with Bitpanda, were therefore a positive surprise. “In 2018 I had a severe burnout. The manifested itself less in a ‘classic’ depression, but rather in the form of anxiety disorders and exhaustion. Burnout has many faces said the founder a few days ago on Linkedin. He suffered from it for half a year.

Demuth says it’s still a taboo subject and that’s why he decided to share his story. Under his Linkedin post, the founder gets a lot of encouragement for his openness. It seems as if many were just waiting to be able to talk about their own problems.

Demuth is not the first to comment publicly on this topic. Amorelie founder Lea-Sophie Cramer also spoke about her burnout, DHDL investor Carsten Maschmeyer about pill addiction due to too much pressure at work. But a handful of role models are not enough to destigmatize problems that affect many people and the majority of founders.

Mental health affects profitability

In addition, it is not to be expected that emotional distress will lead to far-reaching changes in behavior in the startup scene. For a real change in dealing with this topic, the economic aspect would have to be brought into focus. Because all founders can probably agree on this: It doesn’t matter whether I’m doing well or badly – but the startup should write good numbers.

So here is some data from the Balderton survey that every CEO should know:

57 percent of founders strongly agree that excessive stress prevents them from solving problems or being creative. 56 percent think it negatively influences decision-making. 46 percent even believe that constant pressure leads to team burnout. And 33 percent say a culture of unsustainable work scares off the best employees and keeps new talent away. In short: It is extremely damaging to the company.

Hold VCs accountable

Balderton himself suggests three things in his study to stay mentally healthy. Founders should take care of a nutrition expert, a sleep expert and a business coach. In addition, it is not surprising that Balderton – a VC – also critically questions the role of VCs for mental health: 69 percent of the founders surveyed say that they would explicitly like their investors to encourage them to invest more time in themselves to be able to

Accelerate Health‘s health experts have a similar view. Founded by the psychologist Natascha Prieß, among others, the company offers coaching and workshops for maintaining and regaining mental health. And although it is aimed at founders, the target customers are the investors: “Mental health is not an add-on or ‘nice to have’, but also totally relevant from an economic point of view,” says Prieß. It pays off for investors and founders to be mentally fit.

