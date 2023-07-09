Bürohr – Business News of the Week: He made CS superfluous – and is being honored for it

– He made the CS superfluous – and is honored for it

The “Bürorohr” of the Sunday newspaper is an institution. Rumours, farces, success stories: Here you can read what is happening in the economy apart from the big headlines.

Posted today at 11:59 am

Late honor for the last CS President Axel Lehmann: Despite the collapse of Credit Suisse, VR made it to 26th place in the FuW ranking.

Photo: Keystone

Our sister newspaper “Finanz und Wirtschaft” published its 2023 board ranking this week. It was carried out for the 11th time with the consulting company Inrate, which specializes in questions of good business management. Accordingly, the best board members are those of Swisscom. But for once, the 1st rank is not of interest. A company whose board of directors was so good that it no longer needs it made it to 26th place and thus among the top 15 percent of 169 companies rated: Credit Suisse. A late award for the last president, Axel Lehmann. Even under the long-standing president Urs Rohner, who collected more than 50 million francs for his services, CS had ranked similarly well.

The posthumous award goes to a board of directors that has managed to make the traditional bank superfluous after almost 167 years. How did this excellent placement come about? Among other things, the organization and composition of the Board of Directors (“sufficient competencies”), “compliance with legal regulations”, the remuneration model and “the anchoring of sustainable value creation” were evaluated. We now fear for the future of the 143 companies with a worse board of directors than that of Credit Suisse.

Zölch has not yet been arrested

Going to federal court seems likely: Franz Zölch resists going to prison.

Photo: Keystone

The affair surrounding Franz Zölch enters a new round. He recently came to the Bern High Court as a third instance, which must decide whether he will be imprisoned. On March 2, 2022, the Supreme Court unconditionally sentenced the former media lawyer, lecturer, brigadier and president of the ice hockey league to four years and five months in prison for serial fraud. But Zölch is still not in prison. He asserts health reasons that allegedly make imprisonment impossible. In January, the Bernese Correctional Office definitively rejected his request for a stay of execution and invited him to appear in prison a second time. Zölch filed a complaint against this in February. The second instance, the security department of the canton of Bern, rejected this. If the Supreme Court makes the same decision, Zölch is entitled to move on to the Federal Supreme Court. This allows him to delay his incarceration for about a year.

Finma cannot find a canteen operator

Who will cook for you in the future? The Finma around Marlene Amstad is looking for a staff restaurant operator.

Photo: Keystone

In April, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, chaired by Marlene Amstad, was looking for a provider who would operate a staff restaurant at its Zurich location by the end of 2028. She did this in accordance with the federal law on public procurement on the electronic platform Simap provided for this purpose. But now Finma boss Urban Angehrn had to stop the search. “Unfortunately, no tenders were received on June 16, 2023,” writes Finma on Simap. Possible reasons are the unwillingness of small companies to work with subcontractors and the lack of staff in the hospitality industry. After the public tender was canceled, Finma is now looking for a canteen operator on its own. Apparently, the authority that justified its failure when Credit Suisse went under with too little staff has the necessary capacities for this.

He is the “perfect” German-speaking Swiss

Speaks fluent French: Yves Bugmann, the new President of the Swiss Watch Industry Association.

Photo: Keystone

A Swiss-German takes over the leadership of the Francophone association of the Swiss watch industry: the general assembly elected Yves Bugmann as president. He grew up in Aargau and studied in Zurich. Most recently, the 48-year-old was head of the association’s legal department. From 2024, Bugmann will succeed Jean-Daniel Pasche, who has headed the association in various capacities since 1993 – first as director and then as president. Pasche speaks French, and his predecessor François Habersaat, who died in 2010, also came from western Switzerland. Probably to dispel any doubts about communication problems and cultural dominance, the association expressly states in a communiqué: “Yves Bugmann has a perfect command of French.”

red

Found a mistake?Report now.

0 comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

