







Burst! U.S. oil rises 3.5% on the day as a large oil pipeline across the U.S. and Canada is disrupted

Source: Wall Street Insights Author: Zhu Xueying

WTI crude oil rose by 3.5% in the day to $74.61 a barrel; Brent crude oil rose by 2.0% in the day to $78.73 a barrel.

According to media reports, the Keystone oil pipeline, a large oil pipeline spanning the United States and Canada, has been shut down after a leak.

Affected by this news, WTI crude oil rose by 3.5% to 74.61 US dollars per barrel; Brent crude oil rose by 2.0% to 78.73 US dollars per barrel.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhang Jingdi