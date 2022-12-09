Home Business Burst!U.S. oil rose 3.5% on the day as a large oil pipeline across the U.S. and Canada was disrupted – yqqlm
Business

Burst!U.S. oil rose 3.5% on the day as a large oil pipeline across the U.S. and Canada was disrupted – yqqlm

by admin
Burst!U.S. oil rose 3.5% on the day as a large oil pipeline across the U.S. and Canada was disrupted – yqqlm



Burst! U.S. oil rises 3.5% on the day as a large oil pipeline across the U.S. and Canada is disrupted

Source: Wall Street Insights Author: Zhu Xueying

WTI crude oil rose by 3.5% in the day to $74.61 a barrel; Brent crude oil rose by 2.0% in the day to $78.73 a barrel.

According to media reports, the Keystone oil pipeline, a large oil pipeline spanning the United States and Canada, has been shut down after a leak.

Affected by this news, WTI crude oil rose by 3.5% to 74.61 US dollars per barrel; Brent crude oil rose by 2.0% to 78.73 US dollars per barrel.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhang Jingdi

See also  Evergrande and GF have resolved property preservation ruling that Hengqi soars by 30%, and Hengda rises 8%

You may also like

Meloni: “Now let them not say it’s our...

Citi CEO Says U.S. Recession May Fall Next...

Euro +11% against the dollar in two months...

The international gold price may fall back to...

Chiara Ferragni, the Avm Gestioni fund checks for...

The US Antitrust: “We want to block the...

OK from the EU to the Italy-Tunisia power...

BTP for Italians only. Here are the benefits...

Russian official: Price caps have limited impact on...

Cdp: slalom between the statute, budgets and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy