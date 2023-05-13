“Business Angel”: Second Secretary of State brings Habeck in need of explanation

After the allegations against his state secretary Patrick Graichen, Robert Habeck’s second state secretary, Udo Philipp, is now putting the economics minister in need of explanation because of conflicts of interest. Philipp is responsible for digital politics and the German startup scene, is responsible for the federal government’s startup strategy and funding programs worth billions, but is also active as a business angel for startups, according to research by “Business Insider”.

Philipp supports companies with silent participations, loans and open participations, as he admits on request, according to the report. He is silent as to which companies are involved. In addition, Philipp has money in a number of funds. Individual funds, which can be assigned to the Secretary of State, are in sectors of the future. This includes electric mobility, for which Philipp is responsible in the ministry.

Habeck’s state secretary should benefit from start-up investments

A spokeswoman refers to compliance regulations that apply to Philipp, which are obviously quite vague. He has no influence on business decisions. Its funds would be managed by third parties.

Julia Klöckner, spokeswoman for economic policy CDU/CS,U nevertheless complains: “If someone prepares decisions in the ministry from the implementation of which he himself benefits directly or indirectly financially, then that doesn’t work. Citizens will then question every decision in the future – for whose benefit it was made. There is no higher and exonerating morality here just because it is the green and the energy issues.”