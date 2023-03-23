They want to give founders wings, promise money, contacts, know-how – but wrongly selected business angels can cause a lot of damage, says entrepreneur Marcus Diekmann.

The entrepreneur Marcus Diekmann is an investor himself, but he clearly criticizes business fishing. Simon Thon

The entrepreneur and manager Marcus Diekmann is considered a digitization expert for retail. In 2019, the e-commerce man joined the family business Rose Bikes as managing director. Today he sits on the advisory board. In early 2023, he founded the Founders League together with Snocks founder Johannes Kliesch. As an investor, Diekmann is involved in ten startups. And Diekmann has an opinion on the topic of start-up investments by business angels. Possibly an unpopular one:

Business angels are seen by many startups and founders as saviors in the seed or preseed phase. In my experience, however, more than 60 percent of all business angels are wrongly cast. Is this the fault of the business angels? Yes – the Business angels overestimate themselves frequently and the Startups often do not have clearly formulated requirements.

Five reasons why startups are better off without Angel

Even if it doesn’t sound like it: I already know that most business angels have the best of intentions when investing in a young company. Pass on valuable experience after a successful career of your own, invest your assets sensibly and maybe do something exciting and new again.

read too Business Angels report: “If startups fail, you always fail yourself” business-angels-scheitern-r/”>

But dear angel investors: Please find another field for this! You are becoming a huge problem in the startup world because times have changed dramatically. Why I advise all startups to enter the race without you:

1. Business angels are not disinterested benefactors, but investors who expect returns. They secure shares in the still young company for their supposed services. Fatal for founders to get involved! Because without a corresponding contract, startups can hardly get rid of these shareholders.

After two to three years, when the company is practically a “teenager” and wants to cut its cord, the investor has the upper hand. And the influence on the business remains for the long term. This, in turn, can discourage other, far more important investors from financing. As a rule, angel investors in particular only have limited funds at their disposal, in contrast to VC companies, for example. In later development phases, when significantly more capital is required, they can no longer provide support. Since business angels are only concerned with profit, they pursue different interests than the startup.

This can lead to founders feeling pressured to focus on short-term goals rather than their vision and strategy. Business models that are valuable in the long term and innovative ideas take a back seat in order to keep investors happy.

2. Business angels like to devote a lot of time to their commitment. Far too much time. Because they usually have enough of that by now. With their often “spontaneous” (“I just have an idea”) commitment, they block valuable energy in the founding team – energy that is needed far more urgently elsewhere. The responsibilities and roles are often not clearly defined in advance. This makes it difficult to set the necessary limits in day-to-day business or to establish a process that suits everyone. Instead, the constant interventions and the underlying conflicts sap energy and nerves.

read too These are the 10 most active female business angels business/10-aktivste-angel-investorinnen/”>

3. Business angels lure with false promises. They say lending wings to the business – one wing with capital, the other with know-how, at least that’s how the Business Angels Association promotes it. I say bullshit. Angel investors may have a lot of entrepreneurial experience, may have founded or successfully run a company themselves. Having a cool idea in the past doesn’t mean they automatically understand how to build and scale a successful startup TODAY. Models such as “test, learn, build bigger” are often viewed by them as too risky and rejected. Bad advice, and with the increasing size of the company it is far too expensive advice that can even threaten the existence of a startup.

4. Business angels overestimate the benefits of their network. Business angels bring numerous and long-standing contacts with them. This has resulted in her personal network, which does not necessarily have the same benefit for a startup. Current industry knowledge, access to additional capital, innovation know-how? none. In most cases, the angel investor’s network cannot provide all of this.

read too 10 professional tips for starting out as a business angel business/ business -angel-einstieg-tipps-b/”>

How can it go better?

Dear business angels, before you get involved in the startup world, ask yourself a few critical questions. Assess yourself critically and take a close look: When do you put your own interests first, when are the needs and challenges of the startup really at stake? Are you really able to accompany a company today without constantly looking back? Are you a real sparring partners at eye levelgenuine Companions instead of guides?

Dear startups: Dare! Play by your rules and risk everything – only then can you win everything. In concrete terms, this means: trust your own pace, your “nose” and your own mistakes. Tried to attract other financing – if you are good, you can do it. Established prefer an advisory board with clearly defined tasks and (symbolic) expense allowance, so the roles are clearly divided. Or look for silent partners who will not let you down even if you make mistakes. Take care of your network yourself then you have exactly the contacts you need. Pays so-called “angels” a commission for a service rendered rather than giving up valuable shares.