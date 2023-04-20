Home » Business Angels: These are the 10 most active women
Business

Business Angels: These are the 10 most active women

by admin
Business Angels: These are the 10 most active women

Who invested the most?
PR, collage start-up scene

Business angels give start-ups important support, especially in the initial phase. As mostly experienced entrepreneurs, in addition to money, they primarily bring expertise and networks with them. Striking: It is primarily female investors who support female start-up teams. This gives them a special role in an ecosystem that remains male-dominated.

As part of an analysis, the angel intro service Addedval.io combed through the German commercial register and selected the most active female business angels. The decisive factor for the ranking was the number of investments between July 2019 and December 2022. The female angels had to have a place of residence or registered office in Germany and be entered in the commercial register in the list of shareholders of the startups. Investments that have not yet been converted via convertible loans or investments in start-ups outside of Germany were therefore not recorded.

Verena Pausder

Verena Pausder has made a name for herself in the scene with the children’s app Fox & Sheep and the Startup Teens initiative. In 2015 she also founded the HABA digital workshops with the aim of teaching children from primary school age programming, robotics, 3D printing and animated films. As an angel investor, Pausder has stakes in 14 companies, including the workflow platform Zippeo and the edtech startups Cleverly and Knowunity.

Claudia Nagel

See also  Utility bills, after record increases next quarter drop by 19.5%. Consumers estimate savings of 348 euros

You may also like

Government – ​​Bundestag advises Union application for committee...

Schlein, “supercazzola” on the waste-to-energy plant: “A choice...

Stuttgart startup Flip builds Slack alternative for assembly...

Rome waste-to-energy plant, FdI overrides Pd and M5S:...

A Tesla order raised one family’s fortune to...

Wall Street: S&P 500 opens lower as Morgan...

Sentou: 29-year-old founds pubic hair startup – Business...

Venture capital, investments in Italian startups collapse

2023 Shanghai Auto Show | BMW i Vision...

Autovelox, Salvini: “Tools for making cash, new rules...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy