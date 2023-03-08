Who invested the most? PR, collage start-up scene

Business angels give start-ups important support, especially in the initial phase. As mostly experienced entrepreneurs, in addition to money, they primarily bring expertise and networks with them. Striking: It is primarily female investors who support female start-up teams. This gives them a special role in an ecosystem that remains male-dominated.

As part of an analysis, the angel intro service Addedval.io combed through the German commercial register and selected the most active female business angels. The decisive factor for the ranking was the number of investments between July 2019 and December 2022. The female angels had to have a place of residence or registered office in Germany and be entered in the commercial register in the list of shareholders of the startups. Investments that have not yet been converted via convertible loans or investments in start-ups outside of Germany were therefore not recorded.

Verena Pausder

Verena Pausder has made a name for herself in the scene with the children’s app Fox & Sheep and the Startup Teens initiative. In 2015 she also founded the HABA digital workshops with the aim of teaching children from primary school age programming, robotics, 3D printing and animated films. As an angel investor, Pausder has stakes in 14 companies, including the workflow platform Zippeo and the edtech startups Cleverly and Knowunity.

Claudia Nagel