Business bankruptcies down in the quarter, only industry suffers

In the second quarter of 2023, Istat recorded a 3.7% cyclical decrease in business bankruptcies, which extends to most sectors. The only sectors bucking the trend are industry in the strict sense (+2.7%) and trade, which is stationary compared to the previous quarter. The most evident contractions are those in construction, which fall by 8.0% compared to the first quarter of the year, and those of information and communication services (-8.5%).

Even in trend terms, overall registrations are down (-1.6%). Construction, transport and information services and communication recorded particularly decreases accentuated, equal to -12.1%, -10.7% and -9.1% respectively. Positive changes are found in accommodation and catering services (+9.4%), in commerce (+3.9%) and in financial, real estate, professional and business support services (+1.6%). However, the overall number of bankruptcies increased by 2.8% on a cyclical basis and by 0.4% on a trend basis.

The cyclical decrease of the complex, therefore, reflects a negative trend in almost all sectors, except in industry in the strict sense. On a trend level, after the slight increase in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease was recorded again in the second, albeit more contained than those recorded in the previous periods. The total number of bankruptcies is up both on the first quarter of the year and on the same quarter last year.

