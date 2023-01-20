The stock market contracts and concentrates. These two movements summarize the performance of trading on the Italian Stock Exchange. If what has just passed – as the Assosim Report explains Data on trading volumes of Associates for 2022 – was the annus horribilis for the stock exchanges, Milan was no exception: the Ftse Mib lost 13.30% from the end of 2021, settling at 23,707, while the Ftse Italia Star came to lose 28.30%, again compared to the end of 2021, …
