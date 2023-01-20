Listen to the audio version of the article

The stock market contracts and concentrates. These two movements summarize the performance of trading on the Italian Stock Exchange. If what has just passed – as the Assosim Report explains Data on trading volumes of Associates for 2022 – was the annus horribilis for the stock exchanges, Milan was no exception: the Ftse Mib lost 13.30% from the end of 2021, settling at 23,707, while the Ftse Italia Star came to lose 28.30%, again compared to the end of 2021, …