The mood in the executive floors of the export-heavy German chemical industry plummeted in June. The barometer for the business climate fell to minus 28.3 points after minus 12.5 in May, as the Munich Ifo Institute announced on Tuesday in its monthly company survey. The prospects for the next six months in particular have continued to deteriorate: this barometer fell to minus 25.6 points after minus 5.5 points in May.

