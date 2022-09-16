Home Business Business Club: It is expected that the price of silicon material will continue to run at a high level – Xinhua English.news.cn
Business

Business Club: It is expected that the price of silicon material will continue to run at a high level – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Business Club: It is expected that the price of silicon material will continue to run at a high level – Xinhua English.news.cn
</p> <p> <a data-ail="540855" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.newscategory/business/" >Business</a> Club: It is expected that the price of silicon material will continue to run at a high level – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="540855" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Finance

Business Club: It is expected that the price of silicon material will continue to run at a high level

2022-09-16 15:28

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wu Xiaohui

Securities Times Network

Wu Xiaohui

2022-09-16 15:28

Securities Times Network News, according to the data of the business agency, this week, the domestic polysilicon market has stabilized at a high level, and the price has risen slightly. According to the monitoring of the business agency, the weekly increase of monocrystalline dense materials with a model of first-class solar energy is only 0.23%. The mainstream range goes to the 298-309,000 yuan/ton range. The polysilicon analyst of the business club believes that three silicon companies have resumed work at present, and the remaining two will resume work in succession next month. It is expected that stable supply will resume in the near future. The supply and demand of the industrial chain are mainly flat, and it is expected that the price of silicon material will continue to run at a high level.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4863535

    Business Club: It is expected that the price of silicon material will continue to run at a high level

    6878

    Finance

    news

    1429

    Wu Xiaohui

    2022-09-16

    See also  M&A in the skies: JetBlue snatches Spirit Airlines from Frontier. It will become the fifth US airline

    You may also like

    Markets awaiting Powell, how to take advantage of...

    Honor X40 leads, Honor releases a variety of...

    Honda motorcycles, biofuels and electric models to achieve...

    Lange Construction Steel Week Inventory: Market Price Fluctuations...

    Wall Street limps at start, Nasdaq -1.6%. Thump...

    iPhone 14/14 Pro licensed dismantling shows: YMTC NAND...

    2022 political elections: ‘Europe’s biggest fear is that...

    South Korea’s auto exports in August up 35.9%...

    Mazda MX-5: the test of the Japanese 184...

    Lange futures current closing report: thread futures fluctuated...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy