Business Club: It is expected that the price of silicon material will continue to run at a high level

Securities Times Network News, according to the data of the business agency, this week, the domestic polysilicon market has stabilized at a high level, and the price has risen slightly. According to the monitoring of the business agency, the weekly increase of monocrystalline dense materials with a model of first-class solar energy is only 0.23%. The mainstream range goes to the 298-309,000 yuan/ton range. The polysilicon analyst of the business club believes that three silicon companies have resumed work at present, and the remaining two will resume work in succession next month. It is expected that stable supply will resume in the near future. The supply and demand of the industrial chain are mainly flat, and it is expected that the price of silicon material will continue to run at a high level.