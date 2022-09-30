In three months, confidence and all production indicators collapse and we return to the black period of the increase in layoffs and the blocking of investments. This is what emerges from the update in September 2022 of the economic survey conducted last July by the Research Department of API Turin which shows a dramatically negative situation, after a first half of 2022 that foreshadowed an improvement in the economic situation. The international situation, the Russia-Ukraine war and the government crisis in Italy, push entrepreneurs to a decisive turn towards pessimism.

“It is clear that we are experiencing a very difficult moment, perhaps more difficult than the one experienced two years ago with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic”, says the President of API Turin, Fabrizio Cellino, who adds: “The need for policies serious and concrete industrialists must find immediate answers not only from those who will govern Italy in a few days, but from the entire political class that sits in the new Parliament. The numbers speak for themselves: the results of the efforts of the industrial system in our area are really at risk. The crucial point now is the energy one ».

For Cellino we need “cohesion and industrial and energy policies that are decided and immediate because if there are no corrective measures, we have three scenarios before us: galloping unemployment and closure of businesses or temporary closure of companies to overcome the winter with massive use of layoffs and consequent decrease in spending power of millions of citizens “. The third scenario, on the other hand, is linked to the fact that Italy has an energy cost higher than that of other countries, so beyond the emergency “we ask those who have been elected not to forget that certain European choices may not be congenial to Italy. It will be necessary to be very strict on this in order not to see this gap widen ». Cellino then underlines: «We are not asking for alms, but development tools that allow us to still be competitive on an international level. In the immediate future, in addition to energy, it is necessary to act on the tax wedge starting from the deduction of contractual increases. Looking more at our territory, I am worried about the stability of our production chains. It is clear that the lobby for Piedmont needs to be strengthened even more ». Cellino then sends another signal to the future government on the increase in interest rates: “In this situation of inflation not generated by demand, the growth of rates is profoundly wrong”.

Looking at the data, the degree of confidence of entrepreneurs has plummeted. Compared to just 3 months ago, the decrease is over 40 percentage points, going from the previous -11.7% to the current -59.8%, recording an all-time low (even more than 10 percentage points higher than that recorded in the Covid-19 period, equal to -46.6%).

If already in 2021 the incidence of energy costs was around 4%, with peaks of 5.2% for the manufacturing sector, in 2022 the expected incidence on revenues is expected to be 9.5%. At the moment, the attempts to stem this phenomenon by companies consist of the following interventions: increase in prices (54.9%), postponement of planned investments (26.5%), reduction of activities that require greater energy consumption (26.5 %), renegotiation of supply contracts (21.6%), investments in renewable sources (16.7%). 12.7% declare that they have not adopted any intervention.

The forecasts for the second half of 2022 relating to all economic indicators have drastically worsened compared to those collected just 3 months ago, bringing the balances well below zero: forecast production balance equal to -42.1%; forecast balance for Orders equal to -42.2%; forecast balance Turnover equal to -32.4%. The forecasts by companies in the manufacturing sector are even more dramatic especially with reference to production levels, which are expected to decrease by 52% of companies, and the forecast balance relating to orders which even touches -51.3%.

There are evident liquidity difficulties leading as a consequence to the increase in credit demand: 52.3% of entrepreneurs expect to meet their financial needs by turning to credit institutions (compared to the 46.5% indication provided in July 2022 ). In particular, 28.8% of companies require short-term credit lines, against the previous forecast of 26.4%. 22.5% envisages medium / long-term debt, a significant contraction compared to the previous forecast of 30.2%.

The share of companies planning to make new investments is decreasing: it was 63% three months ago, it is 53% today. The renunciation of planning new investments concerns 47% of companies and is mainly attributed to the high degree of political and market uncertainty (28%).

At the moment only 6% of companies are making use of social safety nets, but by the end of the year this percentage is expected to be 20% of the sample. The share of companies that expect to increase employment levels is equal to 7.4% of the sample, against 19.4% that foresee a reduction. A decrease is observed in the share of companies planning new additions, which went from 52.5% in December 2021, to 48.8% in July 2021 to the current 40.9%. however, the permanent contract remains (13.6%), followed by the fixed-term contract (11.8%), the apprenticeship contract (6.4%) and the administration contract (9.1%) .