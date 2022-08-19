Home Business Business sentiment worsens, one third fears the decline in revenues in the second half of the year
Business sentiment worsens, one third fears the decline in revenues in the second half of the year

Business sentiment worsens, one third fears the decline in revenues in the second half of the year

Business sentiment worsens and one in three expects a drop in turnover. To say this is a survey carried out by Swg for Confesercenti on a sample of associated entrepreneurs active in trade, tourism and services, to evaluate the expectations and prospects of the tertiary sector SMEs on the occasion of the renewal of the legislature. Well, despite a very positive summer, with the recovery of tourist flows, a slowdown in the recovery is now looming. And with the end of the tourist season, the expectations of small and medium-sized enterprises in commerce, tourism and services start to deteriorate again: one in three – 32% – expects to close the second half with a decrease in turnover compared to the same period. 2021. Only 18%, on the other hand, estimate growth. To weigh on the turnover, the entrepreneurs point out, it is above all the boom in energy costs – indicated by 28% of the interviewees – and inflation (22% of the indications). But 26% indicate, among the braking factors, also the long wave of Covid19 and the numbers of infections, which does not allow a normalization of consumption. Therefore, they ask the new Parliament to tackle the difficult phase that is coming: 31% of entrepreneurs report the need to intervene to combat inflation and the effects of the energy rush, with targeted support for families and businesses. And then to resume working to untie the knots that have held back Italian growth in the last twenty years.

