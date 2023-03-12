Business smartphones, robust and ultra-secure

Ultra robust, super performing and very safe. These are the characteristics of smartphone business, those who are employed not only for pleasure but also in work activities. Obviously the majority of people use only one mobile phone for both but there are professions that require smartphones with specific characteristics.

Just like i rugged phone, i.e. robust mobile phones designed for those who carry out work activities in particular environments: very humid, very cold or hot and dusty. THE rugged phone in practice they have heavy and sealed cases to be more resistant. In fact, they survive underwater for a good 5 hours and after falls from more than two metres. Until recently, however, their performance, in terms of display and connection speed to the data network, was very low.

Now next to the endurance and battery life the performance is similar to that of a normal smartphone. The cameras they are not usually the strong point of the rugged phonebut it is still possible take good photos, especially during the day. However, there is no shortage of solutions with good quality cameras. Also noteworthy is the presence of certifications for resistance to water and dust, almost always IP68 or IP69, and very often also that relating to the military standard MIL-STD-810G which guarantees its resistance.

Samsung is the only major manufacturer

Samsung it is the only major manufacturer to continue making rugged smartphones. Indeed the Galaxy XCover Prodesigned for professional users, count on a screen 6.3-inch FullHD+ with a modern design. The design is in line with traditional smartphones, but with less sophisticated frames, and with an above-average grip. The 4,050 mAh battery is good, but it is enough for a single day.

To have a more powerful battery you have to bet on backpack phone specifics such as the AGM H5 which reaches 7000 mAh and offers two days of battery life. It has a camera for night vision and also serves to listen to music while working. It can in fact become a speaker, thanks to the powerful rear speaker.

Of note is the DOOGEE V20 which has an Amoled screen, a rarity in this segment, and is present in the back, alongside the camera a second screen which allows you to control some functions and view useful information. Mount a night vision camera, capable of shooting even in the dark. Large battery with high performance able to cover even 3 days of use. It also has a dual sim slot (dual sim), both support 5G. These smartphones cost an average of 300 to 400 euros.

To work even on the move

Then there are high-end smartphones, very expensive but excellent for working on the go. Among these the Samsung S23 Ultra it is equipped with very interesting features for business including the loudspeaker that allows you to call even if there is background noise. It is also equipped, via Android Auto, with wireless charging for use in the car, useful if you make frequent trips. The camera sector is excellent not only for quality but also for versatility, from the ultra-wide angle to the 10X optical zoom that allows you to photograph both from very close and from very far away. Document scanning included.

L’S23 Ultra also has a pen excellent for business use to take notes on the fly, without even needing to unlock a phone, or receive a document in PDF and be able to fill it in and sign to send it back immediately without having to download it. The notes can then also be integrated with images, documents scanned by the camera and voice notes.

To consider that the suite Of Microsoft Office seamlessly integrated with the S Pen. So even on Word, for example, it is very easy to write freehand with the pen, taking notes on the text or even highlighting it. For safety there is Knox. On all the Samsung Galaxy series there is a personal area, in which to store files, notes, images in an environment protected by a PIN code.

While DEX it’s the desktop interface. It is activated by connecting the smartphone to the monitor via USB-C or via wireless to have access to all the files on the smartphone. Also useful for using apps more comfortably, perhaps by connecting a Bluetooth keyboard, or for transferring files from one device to another by dragging them across the screen with a drag and drop. It is an expensive smartphone which, depending on the technical specifications, starts from 1,100 up to 1,900 euros.

At the high end is the iPhone

Among the high-end business smartphones, the Apple iPhone cannot be missing if you work in a Mac environment. This will make it easier to pass files with AirDrop or use the iCloud cloud. But that’s not all: corporate accounts can directly synchronize files and content, as well as update apps on all devices, in one go. In this area the latest arrival there’iPhone 14 in versione Pro Max with a 6.7-inch screen it is certainly the ideal smartphone.

It has the possibility of sending SOS via satellite or by sending a message even when a cellular network or Wi-Fi is not available, thanks to a combination of specially designed components and perfectly integrated software. This service, free for two years from the purchase of the smartphone, has already helped many people in emergency situations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom, it will also be introduced in Italy later. Also in this case the price, depending on the technical specifications, is between 1500 and 2 thousand euros for the model with 1Tera of memory.

Google’s Pixel series

To go down in price there are the Google smartphones. The Pixel series, the latest is the Pixel 7 also in Pro version it’s a great way to get the latest security updates since Google is also the company that develops and updates the Android operating system, which is the most used in smartphones. The 6a model, in addition to offering a simple android interface, is part of the corporate security certification program. Since these smartphones are from Google, they are among the first to receive Android operating system patches and updates. In this case the prices go from 400 to 800 euros.

The latest addition is a Motorola

Among the business smartphones, the latest arrival, with a 360-degree strategy dedicated to this segment, is the Think Phone di Motoroladesigned especially for large companies. In fact, security is at the heart of the new smartphone. In fact, the Think Phone is supported by ThinkShield, a Motorola security platform with specific hardware and software and processes that guarantee maximum device security.

And also equipped with Moto Securean application that serves as a hub for security and privacy related items and for Moto KeySafe, a separate processor that runs on top of Android and adds an extra layer of security to better protect your most sensitive data. In addition there is also a dedicated support team in case of problems. Obviously, the product is fully compatible with Lenovo PCs, the Chinese giant which, after buying IBM, also acquired the Motorola brand. Also in this case the price is not low: 999 euro but with sensible discounts according to quantity.