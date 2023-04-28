Business trip: Flexible bookings and professional help reduce stress

| The stress level on business trips has fallen by 27 percentage points in the past two years. This is not just a result of fewer business trips during the Corona crisis, because the attitude towards external appointments has changed. People like to be on the road again – privately and professionally. At the same time, the importance of flexibility, for example when rebooking, has increased. These are the results of the “Chefsache Business Travel” study, an initiative of travel management companies in the German Travel Association (DRV), which has been carried out for ten years. |

After the drastic Corona years, Germans are catching up on holiday trips that have been postponed en masse. And business trips are back, too. Many people have been vaccinated, and the vast majority of restrictions have been lifted when travelling. Now there is a catch-up effect on the realization that some things are better discussed outside of video conferences and e-mails. New business contacts or sales successes want to be sealed with a handshake.

Comeback of the business trip

The way business trips are viewed has changed: employees see them as a welcome change from home office and everyday office life. What increased the pressure before Corona is now exciting again and therefore less stressful. In 2022, 34 percent felt a high level of stress on business trips, in 2020 it was 61 percent. There is a certain serenity among the employees. Changes to plans that used to cause a rush are now accepted with a shrug of the shoulders.

Business travel connections must be flexible

Uncertainty, changing requirements and travel options at short notice – the experiences from the Corona period have given flexibility a new meaning. Rebookings and cancellations are part of everyday life. In 2022, 92 percent of business travelers felt less stressed when short-term rebookings were possible. In 2020, 77 percent said so, in 2015 only 38 percent.

That’s why business travel agencies that can efficiently process rebookings and cancellations are in demand. While only 22 percent valued it in 2017, by 2022 it was already 38 percent of managers and specialists. The experts in travel management companies can take over many of the planning and booking steps that otherwise cause headaches for frequent travelers. Business trips can easily be rebooked or canceled spontaneously on the go, by phone, online or via a mobile app.

Business travel agencies are commissioned more frequently

“Professional travel organization, for example through a business travel agency, helps to reduce stress,” says Alexander Albert, Chairman of the Business Travel Committee at DRV. “Flexible connections, taking over the organization and booking as well as the arrangements for efficient work on the go are among the core competencies of the professionals. In addition, there is digitalization, the holistic support of the traveler under the specifications of travel guidelines and travel restrictions.

That is why more and more companies have decided to work with a professional business travel agency. In 2022, 73 percent used the services of professionals, ten years ago it was only 35 percent.

