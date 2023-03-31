A Forbes report provides details on First Citizens Bank. Since 2008, the billionaire family has increased its growth tremendously by buying failed banks like Silicon Valley Bank.

After its collapse, North Carolina’s First Citizens Bank took over the failed Silicon Valley Bank. Getty Images/ SOPA Images

First Citizens Bank has taken over the assets of the collapsing Silicon Valley Bank at a deep discount — a deal brokered in part by a billionaire family adept at buying failed banks.

The holding family, a North Carolina banking dynasty behind First Citizens Bank that saw an opportunity to expand its banking empire following the SVB collapse this month Forbes now investigated.

First Citizen’s growth has accelerated in part by buying more than 20 failed small banks since the 2008 global financial crisis, the report says. The takeovers were backed by the FDIC, the agency that operates the deposit insurance fund for US bank depositors.

Billionaire family now runs SVB

Frank Holding Jr., 61, chairman and CEO of First Citizens, and his four sisters Olivia Holding, Hope Bryant, Carson Brice and Claire Bristow collectively own about 20 percent of the Raleigh-based company’s stock. According to the report, they hold almost 50 percent of the voting rights. The cumulative stake was worth $2.7 billion after the share price rose 54 percent on Monday following the SVB deal.

The SVB transaction moves First Citizens into the ranks of the top 20 banks in the US with total assets of $219 billion. The banks bought out include First Regional Bank and Temecula Valley Bank in California, and Denver-based United Western Bank. The bank’s assets grew from US$109 billion just before the SVB acquisition to US$16.7 billion at the end of 2008.

Prior to the SVB agreement, First Citizens’ biggest deal was its January 2022 acquisition of bankrupt CIT Group for $2.2 billion.

Customer deposits over $100 billion

As part of the SVB deal, First Citizens will assume $119 billion in deposits and $72 billion in loans to the insolvent bank for a $16.5 billion discount. The FDIC will retain approximately $90 billion worth of securities and other assets.

Founded in 1898, First Citizens started out as Bank of Smithfield and focused on farmers in Johnston County, North Carolina, according to Forbes. Robert Powell Holding became president in 1935, having started there as an employee in 1918.

His grandson Frank Holding Jr. earned a Masters of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and has spent his entire career at the bank. Holding Jr. was appointed CEO of First Citizens in 2008.

