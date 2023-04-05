Businesses and the energy crisis

Despite the severity and pervasiveness of the impact of the energy crisis, at the end of 2022, Italian companies did not foresee serious operational risks for their business, at least in relation to the first half of 2023. This was revealed by the Report on the competitiveness of the productive sectors released by Istat which shows that at the end of 2022 50.2% of the manufacturing units and 58.9% of the services units considered their business to be “solid”, and 36.3 and 26.4% considered it “partially solid”; at the end of 2022, around 10% of companies in both sectors were considered seriously or partially at risk.

Among the nine compartments with a share of solid or partially solid companies higher than the national average we find some of the main sectors of Made in Italy and of the Italian specialization model: machinery, cars, other means of transport, drinks, leather. Conversely, in the food, textile and clothing, wood and furniture sectors, the share of units considered solid is lower than the manufacturing average, and particularly low in the printing sector.

In the tertiary, on the other hand, a widespread perception of solidity among the information and communication services units (over 73%), while the highest percentage of businesses at risk and partially at risk is found in business services and other services (mainly made up of personal services).

Manufacturing companies they reacted to the shocks on the prices of energy and intermediate goods by increasing their selling prices (to an extent equal to 60% of the companies affected on the energy supply side and to 67% of those affected by increases in the costs of intermediate products); the largest companies also made extensive use of the renegotiation of contracts. The increase in prices was higher than the manufacturing average in the food, beverage, textile, paper, rubber and plastic sectors, while it is relatively less practiced in clothing, coke and refining, pharmaceuticals and means of transport (excluding of motor vehicles).

In the latter sectors (with the exception of clothing), the reduction of profit margins appears more frequent. In the tertiary sector, the increase in sales prices was less widespread (just over 30% of the units were used, but in the tourism sector the share exceeds 56%); on the other hand, greater recourse was made to the reduction of profit margins (46.5%), energy saving and the search for energy self-sufficiency

The report shows that compared to the beginning of 2022EBITDA (EBITDA) fell for more than half of manufacturing units; in 5% of cases they became negative; 30.9% of companies managed to safeguard margins, 8.8% even increased them. The share of companies whose EBITDA has decreased exceeds 50% in 18 out of 23 sectors, with particularly high peaks in means of transport other than motor vehicles (81.4%) and beverages (72.1%); the only exceptions are Coke and refined products, Non-metallic mineral products, Electronics, Other manufacturing. (Ticker)