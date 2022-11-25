Home Business Businesses, from November 28 applications for investments in renewables
Businesses, from November 28 applications for investments in renewables

Businesses, from November 28 applications for investments in renewables

Starting from 12 noon on Monday 28 November, companies will be able to apply for investments in the renewable energy and battery sectors through the tool of development contracts, which support large-scale investment programs and can be implemented by one or more companies, even jointly.

360 million euro resources

The resources available, allocated within the framework of the Pnrr, are equal to approximately 360 million euros. Development programs will be financed in the following areas: PV technology (PhotoVoltaics), with particular reference to innovative high-performance photovoltaic panels. Wind industry, in relation to new generation and medium-large size wind turbines. Batteries, supporting production in the industry.

By February 28, 2023

Applications for the subsidy must be submitted to Invitalia, the entity managing the measure, by 28 February 2023.

