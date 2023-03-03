Meggle’s butter has also fallen in price. picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto | Augst / Eibner Press Photo

Several supermarkets and discounters have reduced the price of butter. As the “Lebensmittelzeitung” reports, Aldi and Norma have lowered the price for a 250-gram pack of German branded butter to 1.49 euros. Butter prices rose to record levels last year.

Edeka also offers Meggle’s branded butter for only 1.49 euros. Normally it costs 2.59 euros.

Butter prices rose to record levels last year. According to “Lebensmittelzeitung” they climbed to more than 2.29 euros in May. The reason was, among other things, increased production costs due to the Ukraine war.

