Butti enlists the director of Key4biz, specialized against CDP and Open Fiber

throw enlists the reporter Raphael Barberio. The undersecretary of state has hired the director responsible for the specialized site as part of his communications staff Key4biz. And, as the newspaper reveals Tomorrowthe compensation would be a good 80,000 euros for an eleven-month contract (from February 2023 to January 2024).

Alessio Buttiwe recall, has the delegation to Innovation and therefore the management of the game of single national network. Key4bizon the other hand, is a newspaper on which numerous articles have been published against Deposit and loan fund e Open Fiberthe most important players in the single network business.

barbershop was recently hired as “head of image and promotion” in the office of Alessio throwwhich as revealed by Tomorrow in an article dated November 2022, he would like an alternative solution to the one proposed by Cdp e Open Fiber and their managing directors, Dario Scannapieco (appointed by Mario Draghi) e Mario Rossetti.

throw in fact he has (had) in mind a plan renamed “Minerva”: the network must remain in the hands not a Open Fiberin a Timwhich will have to return to state hands with the entry of Cdp.

However, no one has yet ever seen an official document of the project throwwhich would have not exactly irrelevant consequences for the public coffers: the scheme of the manager of Brothers of Italy would compel Cdp and other entities to launch a takeover bid on Timwould benefit Tim’s French (Vivendi), but the telephone company’s 25 billion euro debt would weigh on state budgets.

On the topic, Melons he does not express himself, but his trust for the loyalists, as he writes the Tomorrow, for a few months it has begun to falter. Even the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti he has always had many doubts about the Melonian’s strategies.

