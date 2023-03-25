Home Business Buy 1 catty of cut cakes, the boss cuts 3 catties more and threatens to call the police if you don’t buy it. Netizens: Is it forced to buy and sell? – Northeast Net Heilongjiang – Northeast Net
Buy 1 catty of cut cakes, the boss cuts 3 catties more and threatens to call the police if you don’t buy it. Netizens: Is it forced to buy and sell?

　　#Buy 1kg cut cake The boss cuts 3kg more and threatens to call the police if you don’t buy it. Netizens: Buy and sell by force? #Recently, the owner of a cake cutting shop cut 3 catties of cakes too much and threatened customers that they would call the police if they didn’t buy it. This incident has aroused widespread concern and discussion from all walks of life.

The man saw a seller of sliced ​​cakes on the side of the road and wanted to buy 1 catty of sliced ​​cakes for his wife to try. This is also the usual routine of cutting cakes. The man was unwilling to buy the extra 3 catties, so he turned around and left, but the boss caught up and shouted: “You stand there for me, I will call the police!”

This scene was photographed by passers-by and uploaded on the Internet. As soon as the video was released, many netizens said: Why, do you want to buy and sell by force? Why call the police? Do you want to surrender?

