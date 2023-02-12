Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota showcases Nintendo’s painted version of “Big Highlander”: built-in large screen

Recent news, Toyota’s new medium and large SUV Grand HighlanderThe official map has been released, and the car may be officially launched this summer.

It is worth mentioning that 500 car buyers will get a newest Nintendo Switch game console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition game. At the same time,Toyota also brings a Grand Highlander with Nintendo liverywhich will also be on display at the Chicago Auto Show, is equipped with a large screen, speakers and a Switch game console.

Big Hanlan can be regarded as an upgraded version of Highlander,Its positioning is between Highlander and Sequoia,It will be produced on the same line as the Highlander at the Indiana plant.

It adopts tough broken lines as a whole, which creates a sharper visual effect. The large-mouth air intake grille is matched with the huge light group, and the aura is fully open. It can be seen from the comparison of the Highlander that the extended part of the car is mainly concentrated Between the C-pillar and D-pillar, that is, the position of the third row in the car, but the overall proportion is not bloated. In addition, the new car also has a brand-new 20-inch wheel.

The rear of the car is also full of three-dimensionality. The shape of the lamp group does not use the penetrating style of the rotten street. The left and right sides form a symmetrical “C” shape. exhaust layout.

The interior of the new car is basically the same as that of the Highlander. The center console has an 8-inch LCD instrument and a 12.3-inch center control screen. The center control screen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mobile phone interconnection, Connected Service Drive Connect and OTA upgrades.

In terms of configuration, the new car will be equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) assisted driving function,Including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and automatic lane change, etc.It is worth mentioning that the new car also supports NFC car keys, as well as the latest Advanced Park System automatic parking function.

As an upgraded model of the Highlander, the most eye-catching performance of the Big Highlander is the third row with ample space, even adults can stretch freely. In addition, the third row is also equipped with USB sockets, cup holders and storage compartments, etc. .

In terms of power,The car will be equipped with a hybrid system consisting of a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and an electric motorwith a maximum power of 254kW and a peak torque of 542N m. The transmission system is expected to be matched with an 8-speed automatic manual gearbox and equipped with a four-wheel drive system.