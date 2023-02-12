Home Business Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota shows off the Nintendo painted version of “Highlander”: built-in big screen–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota shows off the Nintendo painted version of “Highlander”: built-in big screen–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota shows off the Nintendo painted version of “Highlander”: built-in big screen–fast technology–technology changes the future

Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota showcases Nintendo’s painted version of “Big Highlander”: built-in large screen

Recent news, Toyota’s new medium and large SUV Grand HighlanderThe official map has been released, and the car may be officially launched this summer.

It is worth mentioning that 500 car buyers will get a newest Nintendo Switch game console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition game. At the same time,Toyota also brings a Grand Highlander with Nintendo liverywhich will also be on display at the Chicago Auto Show, is equipped with a large screen, speakers and a Switch game console.

Big Hanlan can be regarded as an upgraded version of Highlander,Its positioning is between Highlander and Sequoia,It will be produced on the same line as the Highlander at the Indiana plant.

It adopts tough broken lines as a whole, which creates a sharper visual effect. The large-mouth air intake grille is matched with the huge light group, and the aura is fully open. It can be seen from the comparison of the Highlander that the extended part of the car is mainly concentrated Between the C-pillar and D-pillar, that is, the position of the third row in the car, but the overall proportion is not bloated. In addition, the new car also has a brand-new 20-inch wheel.

Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota showcases Nintendo's painted version of

Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota showcases Nintendo's painted version of

Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota showcases Nintendo's painted version of

The rear of the car is also full of three-dimensionality. The shape of the lamp group does not use the penetrating style of the rotten street. The left and right sides form a symmetrical “C” shape. exhaust layout.

Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota showcases Nintendo's painted version of

The interior of the new car is basically the same as that of the Highlander. The center console has an 8-inch LCD instrument and a 12.3-inch center control screen. The center control screen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mobile phone interconnection, Connected Service Drive Connect and OTA upgrades.

See also  Disassembly found that Huawei P50 Pro uses a three-tier CPU: or because Kirin 9000 dedicated memory cannot be purchased

In terms of configuration, the new car will be equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) assisted driving function,Including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and automatic lane change, etc.It is worth mentioning that the new car also supports NFC car keys, as well as the latest Advanced Park System automatic parking function.

As an upgraded model of the Highlander, the most eye-catching performance of the Big Highlander is the third row with ample space, even adults can stretch freely. In addition, the third row is also equipped with USB sockets, cup holders and storage compartments, etc. .

Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota showcases Nintendo's painted version of

Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota showcases Nintendo's painted version of

Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota showcases Nintendo's painted version of

Buy a car, get a game console, Toyota showcases Nintendo's painted version of

In terms of power,The car will be equipped with a hybrid system consisting of a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and an electric motorwith a maximum power of 254kW and a peak torque of 542N m. The transmission system is expected to be matched with an 8-speed automatic manual gearbox and equipped with a four-wheel drive system.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

Sanremo 2023, Mengoni wins in front of Lazza....

Sanremo 2023, Zelensky invites the winner to Kiev....

Goggia, worldwide disappointment: no medal in the Downhill...

How many semiconductor talents are there?SMIC’s response: It...

Pension increases in March 2023, 500 euros more...

Sanremo 2023, Rosa Chemical kisses Fedez in the...

Germany’s Saarland: Will not prevent BYD’s acquisition of...

Pensions, Quota 41 for all. Not only that,...

Single check February, late payment. Yellow, what’s up?

Affected by rising food prices and other factors,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy