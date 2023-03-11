Home Business Buy a Toyota bZ4X electric car and get a Vios sedan? Response from 4S store: The activity is true–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
Recently, major auto brands have crazily cut prices and “involved”. The Hubei region has provided joint government-enterprise subsidies to many brands under the Dongfeng brand, with a maximum subsidy amount of more than 90,000 yuan.

After the subsidy, the entry price of Citroen C6, Peugeot 508L and other models has dropped to about 120,000 yuan, causing consumers to rush to buy them. In the face of major car companies launching price wars one after another, there are even Toyota 4S stores that directly buy cars and deliver cars.

Recently, a 4S shop named Shenzhen Zhongsheng Minkang Toyota released the above-mentioned promotional poster, saying “buy bz4x and get a Vios for free”.

The guide price of Toyota bZ4X is 199,800 to 284,800 yuan,The guide price of Vios is 73,800 to 94,800 yuan, which is equivalent to a discount of at least 73,800 yuan for car purchases.

Regarding the authenticity of this activity, on March 10, the staff of the 4S store said that they did launch this activity,However, the two Vios cars currently prepared have all been sent out, and the event has ended.

