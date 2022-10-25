Giorgia Meloni uses her first speech in parliament to bluntly criticize the European Central Bank. The new prime minister has targeted the interest rate hikes that the ECB is carrying out probably Thursday 27 October will decide a further increase in the cost of money of 75 basis points, the second consecutive ‘heavy’ rise.

The decision of the ECB, like other central banks, for the first time in 11 years, to raise interest rates is “considered by many to be a risky choice and which risks having repercussions on bank lending to households and businesses, and which sum to that already assumed by the Central Bank itself to put an end, starting from 1 July 2022, to the program for the purchase of fixed income securities on the open market, creating an additional difficulty for those Member States that have a high public debt “, were the words spoken in the Chamber by the Prime Minister.

Words that have not gone unnoticed internationally. Bloomberg News blurs Meloni’s words as the most direct attack so far by a euro-zone politician on the ECB rate hike.

Recently, the Finnish prime minister criticized tight monetary policies, Sanna Marinwho posted a quote on Twitter in early October stating that something was “seriously wrong with prevailing monetary policy ideas as central banks protect their credibility by pushing economies into recession.”

In recent months, the sudden rise in government bond yields has put Italy’s vulnerability back at the center of the debate in the Eurozone, thanks to the country’s high public debt (over 150% of GDP). The ECB tried to stem the pressure by calling an emergency meeting in June to create a new crisis tool

to stem this speculation. The new anti-spread tool, called Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI)was later unveiled in July.

‘A safe investment in Italy, perhaps a bargain’

“I feel like saying that if this government manages to do what it has in mind, betting on Italy could be not only a safe investment, but perhaps even a bargain. Because the horizon we want to look at is not next year or the next electoral deadline, what interests us is what Italy will be like in ten years ”, Meloni said in another passage of her speech in the House.

Italy’s new prime minister said his government will make its voice heard strongly in the propose reforms to the European Union, committing to abide by the financial rules. “Only a country that fully respects the rules can have sufficient authority to demand at the European and Western levels that the costs of the international crisis be more evenly shared,” Meloni said. “The Italian people must not receive lessons from outside”.