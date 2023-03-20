Buy now, pay later is particularly popular with young people. Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

27 percent of Germans bought something on the Internet in the past six months, but only paid for it later. 22 percent even bought in installments. This is shown by the results of a survey by the credit agency Schufa, which is available to Business Insider. In addition, the number of those who had to pay reminder fees increased compared to the previous year.

Online shopping always tempts us. With just a few clicks, the new shoes can be ordered or the next flight booked. But: A look at the account often destroys the joy. This is exactly where companies such as Paypal, Ratepay or Klarna have been starting for a number of years and have made it possible for their customers to pay later or even in installments.

The business model is called “Buy now, pay later” (BNPL) and is particularly popular with young people. There is already a trend on Tiktok where young people with debts try to outbid each other (“Klarna debts”). A new survey by the credit agency Schufa, the results of which are exclusively available to Business Insider, now shows how many people in Germany are already responding to these offers.

Accordingly, in the last six months, 27 percent of those surveyed have used the “Pay later” function and even 22 percent have used installment payments for online purchases. In stationary retail, on the other hand, BNPL does not seem to have spread across the board. Only nine percent stated that they had agreed to pay in installments on site.

Tanja Panhans from the Schufa warns that consumers who use the offers excessively would get into debt more easily. “It’s not always one big loan that poses a debt risk, there can be many smaller loans,” she told Business Insider.

Number of reminders for “Buy now, pay later” increases

At the same time, buying in installments or the “Pay later” function also involves the risk of additional costs. Because: If you miss the deadlines, you usually have to pay a reminder fee on top of that. So the shoes or the flight end up being even more expensive than originally planned.

In its survey, Schufa also asked those who use BNPL and installment purchases whether they had to pay reminder fees in the last six months. 27 percent stated that they had paid reminder fees of less than ten euros. Eight percent even stated that they had paid a reminder fee of more than ten euros. The number of those who had to pay reminder fees increased compared to the previous year. Last year, only 29 percent stated that they had paid reminder fees.

New EU directive for hire purchase

Above all, the convenience of paying later, an account balance that does not reflect what is really still available for spending and uncertainties in the current economic situation would harbor debt risks, explains Panhans. “BNPL is a fairly new offering that responds well to customer needs. It is now a question of further developing this product, in which the wishes of customers are reconciled with protection against debt risks.”

Meanwhile, politicians are working on a new consumer credit directive at EU level. So far, loans under 200 euros did not have to be subjected to a credit check. That is about to change.