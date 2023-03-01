The strategies of Klarna and Revolut

Buy now and pay later or cashback? These are the mechanisms used by leading fintech companies to induce customers to buy. Behind it are sophisticated marketing plans carried out by payment platforms in concert with the main brands of clothing, accessories, cosmetics and travel on the market.

So here’s that KlarnaSwedish company that invented the successful formula of “buy now, pay later”has launched a new service, which allows you to pay for online purchases even after 30 days, thus giving the potential customer the opportunity to see the chosen goods arrive at home, try them on, return what they don’t like and pay only what has been withheld .

How Klarna is doing

The fintech app, so active in the US that it has chosen Paris Hilton as testimonial for its new promotional campaign which also includes commercials on the Mediaset networks, has 150 million customers and 1.6 billion euros in turnover. “In Italy we have 2 million customers and 15 thousand brands already present on the platform – explained the country manager for Italy and Greece Louis Traldi – our business model is currently focused on “buy now, pay later” usually in three installments but now you can also defer payment by one month. Among the brands present there are also those of luxury such as Gucci and Prada. At the moment we don’t do cashback but we have a loyalty program through a card which then entitles you to discounts. We believe in it so much that we bought Stocard, which is a loyalty card aggregator”.

However, Klarna’s business is closely linked to brands, over 500,000 worldwide, and to products, over 40 million, which can be viewed in the app which is not a marketplace, like Amazon to be clear, but only an enabler. In the sense that the app gives visibility to brands that then sell directly from their sites, even if the payment is made through Klarna, thus allowing users not to have to retype all credit card information. The average age of the service users, mainly female, is between 23 and 44 years old. This is why Klarna has chosen Paris Hilton: in short, not young but not old either, as a testimonial.

Revolut cashback

The payment app strategy is different Revolut, which has 27 million customers worldwide, one million of which in Italy, which has enhanced the cashback tool with the new “Shops” service. The latter offers a complete list of highly appreciated brands including Lenovo, Samsung, Logitech, The North Face, Nike, Cisalfa Sport, Vivino, Sephora, Farfetch, Amazon.

Shopping online on these sites via the Revolut app is possible have immediate discounts starting from 3%. Among the differences between the two fintech payment apps is the fact that Revolut also generates, in addition to a credit card that can be physical or virtual, also a current account iban. Furthermore, through Revolut you can trade commodities and also cryptocurrencies.