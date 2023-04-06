According to Bank of America, there are three clear signs of a bull market. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The transition from a bear market to a new bull market is often marked by three clear signals, according to Bank of America. “On average, there’s a major market bottom once every decade, and investors should be proactive in spotting buy signals,” BofA said. The following are the three buy signals investors should look for to know when to buy stocks for the next bull market.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



The transition from a bear market to a new bull market is often marked by three clear signals that offer investors the opportunity to spot the perfect time to buy stocks.

read too Bull market and bear market: what is a bull market and a bear market in the stock market?

Investors should act proactively

This comes from a communication from Bank of America (BofA) on Tuesday, detailing the signals investors should be watching after the Nasdaq 100 rose 20 percent from its 2022 low, officially marking the start of a new bull run.

And there are good reasons why investors should pay attention. Based on an analysis of 16 recessionary bear markets since 1871, returns from recessionary lows have averaged 21 percent per year, compared to just 9 percent if buying at any point, the release said.

“On average, there’s a major market bottom once every decade, and investors should be proactive in spotting buy signals,” BofA said. “Good indicators of market bottoms should be reliable, reflect the economy, and move relatively quickly.”

read too A day trader who was already making millions by the age of 24 shares six tips for making money even in a bear market

For this reason, it’s not worthwhile for investors to follow the National Bureau of Economic Research’s (NBER) official recession rule, as it can take anywhere from four to 21 months for a recession to officially end. “The NBER announced in July 2021 that the 2020 recession ended in April 2020. An investor waiting for official confirmation would have missed 80 percent of the post-Covid rally.”

Instead, investors should follow these three reliable signals that, when they flash, suggest the next bull market in stocks has begun.

1. Bottoming out in earnings

“The percentage change in trailing earnings of the S&P 500 year-over-year typically bottoms out in the month after the market has found support,” BofA said. And according to the bank, earnings are set to fall even further, suggesting stocks have yet to bottom out.

“A simple estimate, based on surveys of manufacturers and credit managers, implies a seven percent decline in S&P 500 earnings, in line with our equities team’s forecast of minus nine percent,” BofA said. “The recession in S&P 500 earnings is yet to come.”

Bank of America

2. Ten Month Moving Average

“The ten-month moving average is purely a price metric. The price of the S&P 500 Index consistently exceeds its 10-month moving average four months after a major market bottom. The S&P 500 crossed that threshold in January this year, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it dips back below it as economic conditions deteriorate,” BofA said.

The 10-month moving average is currently around 3970 points, which is about 120 points below the S&P 500’s current price of 4098.

Bank of America

3. Unemployment rate peak

“The unemployment rate typically peaks four months after major lows. The recessionary bear market of 1962 is the exception. Our economists expect a peak of 4.8 percent in the second quarter of 2024, up from 3.6 percent today. “The peak in unemployment is one of the best signals of the all-clear.” It will take a wave of layoffs to send the unemployment rate skyrocketing, and that hasn’t happened yet.

If investors wait for the three signals, it’s almost certain they’ll miss the early stages of the recovery from the bottom, but that’s okay, according to BofA. “Investor confidence should increase once these indicators start signaling a recovery. Waiting four months after a market bottom typically means missing out on about 15 percent of the initial recovery. This is a relatively small price to pay for greater confidence in positioning for returns in excess of 300% to the next market top,” BofA said.

Bank of America

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.