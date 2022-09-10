At 20:00 tonight, the iPhone 14 series will be pre-ordered on Apple’s official website and partner e-commerce platforms, starting at 5,999 yuan.

Since this year’s US version of the iPhone 14 series no longer reserves the SIM card slot, it is replaced by eSIM technology.The four major domestic operators, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Radio and Television, all indicated that they do not support mobile eSIM services.Consumers need to think carefully about purchasing.

It is understood that eSIM refers to the built-in SIM card into the device, and it is configured and updated through wireless remote download. eSIM allows users to use cellular networks without the support of a traditional physical SIM card slot.

The National Bank version of the iPhone 14 series continues to be equipped with two nanoSIM card slots and uses a physical SIM card.Therefore, consumers who plan to buy the US version of the iPhone 14 series should think about it in advance, and it is recommended to buy with caution.

On September 8, the iPhone 14 series was officially released. Like the revelations, the iPhone 14 series canceled the mini version and replaced it with the iPhone 14 Plus, which is similar in size to the Pro Max, but with a configuration closer to the iPhone 14.

It is reported that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus use the full-blooded Apple A15 chip.The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are upgraded to Apple’s latest A16 chip.

In terms of starting prices, the iPhone 14 is 5,999 yuan, the iPhone 14 Plus is 6,999 yuan, the iPhone 14 Pro is 7,999 yuan, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 8,999 yuan.