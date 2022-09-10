Home Business Buy with caution!China’s four major operators do not support the US version of the iPhone 14 – Kuai Technology
Business

Buy with caution!China’s four major operators do not support the US version of the iPhone 14 – Kuai Technology

by admin
Buy with caution!China’s four major operators do not support the US version of the iPhone 14 – Kuai Technology

At 20:00 tonight, the iPhone 14 series will be pre-ordered on Apple’s official website and partner e-commerce platforms, starting at 5,999 yuan.

Since this year’s US version of the iPhone 14 series no longer reserves the SIM card slot, it is replaced by eSIM technology.The four major domestic operators, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Radio and Television, all indicated that they do not support mobile eSIM services.Consumers need to think carefully about purchasing.

It is understood that eSIM refers to the built-in SIM card into the device, and it is configured and updated through wireless remote download. eSIM allows users to use cellular networks without the support of a traditional physical SIM card slot.

The National Bank version of the iPhone 14 series continues to be equipped with two nanoSIM card slots and uses a physical SIM card.Therefore, consumers who plan to buy the US version of the iPhone 14 series should think about it in advance, and it is recommended to buy with caution.

On September 8, the iPhone 14 series was officially released. Like the revelations, the iPhone 14 series canceled the mini version and replaced it with the iPhone 14 Plus, which is similar in size to the Pro Max, but with a configuration closer to the iPhone 14.

It is reported that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus use the full-blooded Apple A15 chip.The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are upgraded to Apple’s latest A16 chip.

In terms of starting prices, the iPhone 14 is 5,999 yuan, the iPhone 14 Plus is 6,999 yuan, the iPhone 14 Pro is 7,999 yuan, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 8,999 yuan.

See also  Ningde era Zeng Yuqun: the battery industry should take its own carbon reduction as an important goal

Buy with caution! China's four major carriers do not support the US version of the iPhone 14

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Shi Qi

You may also like

Piazza Affari stands out in Europe: Ftse Mib...

France: negative start of the quarter for the...

Auction Bot: 7 billion annually allocated stocks with...

Businesses: in 2022 in Italy turnover increases but...

Morgan Stanley, Liz Truss’s tax bazooka won’t be...

Death Elizabeth II, Bank of England postpones meeting...

Energy crisis and expensive electricity and gas bills,...

DHL at the Monza GP, here’s how logistics...

ECB, no liquidity for energy companies: it is...

What is the ideal car that the ideal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy