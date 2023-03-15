Home Business Buy with confidence: Leapmotor released a 90-day price guarantee commitment to return the price difference if the price is reduced–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
March 15 news,Leapmotor officially released the “90-day car purchase guarantee price guarantee” a few days ago.

From now until 24:00 on March 31, all orders placed and locked during this period23 models of Zero Run (23 T03, 23 C11, 23 C01) and C11 extended rangeAfter use, within 90 days from the order date (inclusive), if the official price of the purchased model is reduced or the cash preferential policy is increased, Leapmotor promises to actively refund the difference.

Recently, the big car promotion triggered by Hubei has swept the country. Many consumers are worried about the price cut just after buying a car, and they are in a wait-and-see attitude. The 90-day price guarantee commitment of Leap Motors undoubtedly provides reassurance for these intended buyers.

On March 1, Leapmotor held the 2023 new product launch conference and launched the latest models of its entire series. Leaprun C11 Extended Range launched a total of three models, priced at 149,800 to 185,800 yuan.

In addition, the 2023 C11 pure electric version (155,800-219,800), the 2023 C01 (149,800-228,800) and the 2023 T03 (59,900-89,900) were also launched simultaneously.

