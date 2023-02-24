The launch of the new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition throws out the first “king bomb” in 2023,For the first time, the price of plug-in hybrid cars has been pulled to less than 100,000 yuan。

The price is good enough, and the market feedback is positive enough, so the cumulative order of the car has reached 32,000 within a week of its launch With sufficient production capacity, customers can place orders with confidence.

On February 24, Kuai Technology learned from relevant channels that the production capacity of the new Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition has caught up, and a large number of productions have been scheduled this month.Among them, the production capacity of the 55KM version will reach 20,000 in March, and it will exceed 20,000 in April. Users who place an order can basically pick up the car within 1-1.5 months。

Compared with the old model, the new car has been greatly upgraded, mainly reflected in the interior and configuration. For example, the small-sized LCD instrument panel that has been complained by users has been upgraded. Now the size has reached 8.8 inches, and it is suspended. Embedded, the visual effect is more technological.

In addition, the new car also provides a warm sun brown interior color scheme, the low-saturation and elegant color scheme is very warm, and the integrated sports seats are added with a punching process to further enhance the driving experience.

The audio system of the high-end model of the new car has also been upgraded to 8 speakers, and front seat heating has been added. The car key has been changed from the previous two traditional mechanical keys to one traditional mechanical key and one NFC card key, which is more convenient to use.

It is worth mentioning that even the most entry-level 99,800 yuan model is not shabby, with a pure electric cruising range of 55 kilometers.It is also equipped with LED high and low beams, automatic headlights, front side airbags, reversing image, constant speed battery life, NFC unlocking, keyless entry, leather steering wheel, etc.and supports DiLink 4.0 vehicle intelligent system, and supports OTA upgrades, etc.

In terms of power, the car is equipped with DM-i super hybrid technology, with Xiaoyun-plug-in hybrid dedicated 1.5L high-efficiency engine, EHS electric hybrid system and DM-i super hybrid dedicated blade battery as the core, creating an electric The main hybrid technology,Accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers in 7.3 seconds, fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is 3.8 liters, and has a comprehensive battery life of 1245km。