Buyback Generali: 1,166,122 treasury shares purchased between 16-19 August

Assicurazioni Generali announced that it had purchased on the Euronext Milan market, in the period from 16 to 19 August 2022, 1,166,122 treasury shares at the weighted average price of € 15.36, for a total value of € 17,907,198.05. The purchase of treasury shares follows what was communicated on August 2nd regarding the start of the buyback program for the purpose of their cancellation, in execution of the resolution of the shareholders’ meeting of last April 29th .

Following the purchases made, a note specifies, as of August 19 the Trieste company and its subsidiaries hold 10,276,560 treasury shares, equal to 0.65% of the share capital.

